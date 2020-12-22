CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Davis carries Portland past Montana State 62-59

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 5:56 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eddie Davis had his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Portland to a 62-59 win over Montana State on Tuesday.

Latrell Jones made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left and Montana State’s desperation 3 at the buzzer was off.

Ahmed Ali had 17 points for Portland (6-2), which trailed by 10 at halftime. Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Hayden Curtiss had six blocks.

Xavier Bishop had 17 points for the Bobcats (2-3). Amin Adamu added 13 points and Abdul Mohamed had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

