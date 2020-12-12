CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Davis carries Detroit past…

Davis carries Detroit past Western Michigan 67-57

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Antoine Davis had 14 points to lead five Detroit players in double figures as the Titans topped Western Michigan 67-57 on Saturday.

Bul Kuol and Marquell Fraser added 12 points apiece for the Titans. Matt Johnson chipped in 11 points, and Dwayne Rose Jr. had 10.

Titus Wright had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (1-3). Greg Lee added 13 points and nine rebounds. B. Artis White had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up