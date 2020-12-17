Davidson, Rhode Island start conference play

Davidson (3-3, 0-0) vs. Rhode Island (3-4, 0-0) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson (3-3, 0-0) vs. Rhode Island (3-4, 0-0)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson and Rhode Island meet in the first A10 game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Davidson finished with 10 wins and eight losses, while Rhode Island won 13 games and lost five.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Fatts Russell, Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard and Jalen Carey have combined to account for 58 percent of Rhode Island’s scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Davidson, Kellan Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins have scored 67 percent of the team’s points this season, including 77 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has 26 assists on 72 field goals (36.1 percent) over its previous three games while Davidson has assists on 43 of 68 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rams have averaged 27.4 free throws per game.

