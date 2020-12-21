CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Davidson faces Vandy

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:30 PM

Vanderbilt (3-1) vs. Davidson (4-3)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Davidson both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories in their last game. Davidson earned a 67-58 win at Rhode Island on Friday, while Vanderbilt won 59-50 at home against Radford on Saturday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., Dylan Disu and Trey Thomas have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Commodores points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Pippen has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Commodores. Davidson has 45 assists on 70 field goals (64.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Vanderbilt has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among A10 teams. The Wildcats have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

___

