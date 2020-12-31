CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
CUSA play starts for Marshall, La. Tech

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 6:30 AM

Marshall (6-1, 0-0) vs. Louisiana Tech (7-2, 0-0)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Marshall as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Marshall finished with 10 wins and eight losses, while Louisiana Tech won 13 games and lost five.

STELLAR SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kalob Ledoux, JaColby Pemberton, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Amorie Archibald and Isaiah Crawford have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 71 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Taevion Kinsey has directly created 43 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. Kinsey has 26 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes seven or more 3-pointers. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than seven threes.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana Tech has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 65.7.

RECENT GAMES: Marshall has scored 85 points while allowing 74.6 points over its last five games. Louisiana Tech has managed 74.6 points and given up only 60.4 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

