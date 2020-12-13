HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Curfman, Parham carry VMI over Hampton 79-64

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 3:21 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points to lead five VMI players in double figures as the Keydets topped Hampton 79-64 on Sunday.

Greg Parham added 15 points for the Keydets (4-2). Myles Lewis chipped in 14, Trey Bonham scored 12 and Jake Stephens had 11. Lewis also had 11 rebounds.

Davion Warren tied a career high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Pirates (1-2). Marquis Godwin added 15 points. Dajour Dickens had 10 points and three blocks.

