CSUN plays Pacific

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:30 PM

Pacific (3-1) vs. Cal State Northridge (3-3)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge plays host to Pacific in a non-conference matchup. Pacific won easily 92-64 at Westmont on Sunday. Cal State Northridge lost 87-56 to Cal on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: TJ Starks has averaged 18.2 points and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Matadors. Lance Coleman II has complemented Starks and is putting up 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Jeremiah Bailey, who is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Bailey has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Matadors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three outings while Pacific has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has committed a turnover on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all WCC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

