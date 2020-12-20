CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
CSUB takes on Stanford

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:30 AM

Cal State Bakersfield (3-2) vs. Stanford (4-2)

Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield and Stanford both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory on Saturday. Stanford earned a 78-75 win over Arizona, while Cal State Bakersfield won easily 87-46 at home against Saint Katherine College.

.DOMINANT DE’MONTE: De’Monte Buckingham has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cardinal have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roadrunners. Stanford has 50 assists on 88 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three games while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

