CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » CSUB takes on Saint…

CSUB takes on Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Katherine College vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-2)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Cal State Bakersfield is coming off a 76-66 home win over Idaho in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: De’Monte Buckingham has averaged nine points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is also a key contributor, with 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Jesus Hernandez Jr has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Roadrunners put up 66.8 points per matchup across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up