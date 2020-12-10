CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
CSUB plays Idaho

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 5:30 PM

Idaho (0-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (1-2)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and Cal State Bakersfield look to bounce back from losses. Idaho fell short in a 61-58 game at Washington State in its last outing. Cal State Bakersfield lost 85-60 to Arizona in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Vandals are led by DeAndre Robinson and Scott Blakney. Robinson has averaged 11 points and six rebounds while Blakney has recorded 12 points per game. The Roadrunners have been led by De’Monte Buckingham and Travis Henson, who are scoring 8.3 and 8.3 per game, respectively.DOMINANT DEANDRE: Robinson has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has scored 56.7 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Cal State Bakersfield defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.2 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Idaho has allowed opponents to shoot 47 percent through three games (ranking the Vandals 255th).

