CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » CSUB goes for first…

CSUB goes for first win vs Bethesda

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethesda vs. Cal State Bakersfield (0-1)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 3-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Roadrunners scored 66.8 points per matchup in those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up