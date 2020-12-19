CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » CS Bakersfield tops Saint…

CS Bakersfield tops Saint Katherine 87-46

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 10:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Cal State Bakersfield to an 87-46 win over Saint Katherine on Saturday.

Shaun Williams had 17 points for Cal State Bakersfield (3-2). Shawn Stith added 10 points.

Darius Jackson had 10 points for the Firebirds, who have now lost seven games in a row to start the season

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

NDAA veto could jeopardize pay and benefits for nurses, Gold Star Families and other military occupations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up