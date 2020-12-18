CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Cornwall scores 21 to carry Gardner-Webb past VMI 88-77

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 5:32 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall had 21 points as Gardner-Webb got past VMI 88-77 on Friday.

Jacob Falko had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (1-3). Ludovic Dufeal added 11 points and seven rebounds. Lance Terry had 10 points.

Jake Stephens scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Keydets (5-3). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points. Greg Parham had 12 points and six assists.

Gardner-Webb plays Duke on the road on Saturday. VMI faces Wake Forest on the road on Monday.

