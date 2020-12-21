CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Corcoran, Krivokapic lead FIU past Carver College 111-34

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 9:05 PM

Cameron Corcoran and Petar Krivokapic scored 19 pointsapiece and Florida International romped past Carver College 111-34 on Monday night.

Eric Lovett added 16 points for the Panthers (6-2) and Antonio Daye, Jr. chipped in 14.

It was the first time this season Florida International scored at least 100 points.

Stephen Mayuen had 12 points for the Cougars.

