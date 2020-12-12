CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Corbin scores 17 to lead Winthrop past SC-Upstate 95-77

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 7:27 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Josh Corbin had 17 points off the bench to lift Winthrop to a 95-77 win over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Corbin made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Both teams were playing their first Big South Conference game of the season.

Adonis Arms had 13 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (3-0). Chandler Vaudrin added 12 points and 11 assists. Charles Falden had 12 points.

Everette Hammond had 18 points for the Spartans (0-5). Tommy Bruner added 14 points. Bryson Mozone had 12 points.

