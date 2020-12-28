Conference play starts for Wofford, Mercer

Wofford (3-3, 0-0) vs. Mercer (7-1, 0-0) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Mercer…

Wofford (3-3, 0-0) vs. Mercer (7-1, 0-0)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Mercer meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Wofford finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Mercer won 11 games and lost seven.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Storm Murphy is averaging 17.5 points, four rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for the Terriers. Tray Hollowell is also a key contributor, producing 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Felipe Haase, who is averaging 12.6 points and 10.4 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Murphy has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Mercer has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Terriers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Mercer has an assist on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Wofford has assists on 48 of 65 field goals (73.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Terriers have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

