Conference play starts for Stony Brook, Binghamton

Stony Brook (2-4, 0-0) vs. Binghamton (0-3, 0-0) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Stony Brook (2-4, 0-0) vs. Binghamton (0-3, 0-0)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Binghamton meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Stony Brook finished with 10 wins and six losses, while Binghamton won four games and lost 12.

LEADING THE WAY: Brenton Mills has averaged 18 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearcats. George Tinsley is also a primary facilitator, producing eight points, eight rebounds and four assists per game. The Seawolves have been led by Mouhamadou Gueye, who is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.MIGHTY MILLS: Mills has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Stony Brook has lost its last four road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.