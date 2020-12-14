Conference play starts for Kansas State, Iowa State

Kansas State (2-4, 0-0) vs. Iowa State (1-2, 0-0) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas State (2-4, 0-0) vs. Iowa State (1-2, 0-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Kansas State as Big 12 play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Kansas State finished with three wins and 15 losses, while Iowa State won five games and lost 13.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Iowa State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Kansas State has relied on freshmen. Seniors Javan Johnson, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Solomon Young have combined to score 53 percent percent of Iowa State’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Mike McGuirl, Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rasir Bolton has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. Bolton has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big 12 teams.

