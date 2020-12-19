CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Colorado looks to end streak vs Washington

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:30 AM

Washington (1-5, 0-2) vs. Colorado (4-1, 0-0)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to extend Colorado’s conference losing streak to six games. Colorado’s last Pac-12 win came against the USC Trojans 70-66 on Feb. 20. Washington fell 66-58 to Montana in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV has averaged 17.6 points, five rebounds and 5.6 assists while Jeriah Horne has put up 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Huskies, Quade Green has averaged 14.8 points while Nate Roberts has put up eight points and 7.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: M. Wright has had his hand in 47 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Colorado has an assist on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Washington has assists on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has allowed only 53.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Buffaloes sixth among Division I teams. The Washington offense has averaged 59.7 points through six games (ranked 227th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

