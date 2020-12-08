CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Collins scores 18 to lift South Florida past Stetson 73-62

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 8:47 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins posted 18 points and nine rebounds as South Florida defeated Stetson 73-62 on Tuesday.

Collins made 8 of 10 shots.

Justin Brown had 14 points for South Florida (3-2). Alexis Yetna added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six assists.

Rob Perry had 15 points for the Hatters (0-4). Chase Johnston added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Mahamadou Diawara had 10 points.

