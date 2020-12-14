HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » College Basketball » Collins, Miller lead No.…

Collins, Miller lead No. 14 Maryland women by Rutgers 91-87

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 4:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mimi Collins scored a career-high 22 points, Diamond Miller added 19 and No. 14 Maryland beat Rutgers 91-87 on Monday to spoil Arella Guirantes’ 33-point, 10-rebound, six-assist performance.

Tied at 68, Maryland opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run that was capped by a Miller 3-pointer. Channise Lewis also made two 3-pointers during the spurt. Then Guirantes scored eight of Rutgers’ final 17 points as the Scarlet Knights pulled within 89-87 with 5.4 seconds left, but Lewis sealed it at the other end with two free throws.

Chloe Bibby added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Ashley Owusu, the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, also scored 15 for Maryland (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Katie Benzan scored 12 points — all on 3-ponters.

Maryland entered with the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 98.2 points per game and making a fifth-best 11.5 3-pointers a game. The Terrapins were held to 29-of-68 shooting (42.6%), but hit 11 of 26 from distance.

Guirantes, the returning Big Ten scoring champion, was 12 of 23 from the field with eight turnovers for Rutgers (2-1, 1-1). Freshman Diamond Johnson scored a season-high 18 points, Mael Gilles had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Zipporah Broughton scored 10.

Rutgers’ last home win against the Terrapins came in 2007.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up