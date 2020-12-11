CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Post-Thanksgiving surge in US | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Congress averts shutdown | Latest test results
Collins leads Davidson over Georgia Southern 77-45

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 9:50 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Carter Collins had a career-high 23 points as Davidson rolled past Georgia Southern 77-45 on Friday night.

Collins made 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 8 from behind the arc.

Hyunjung Lee had 18 points for Davidson (3-2). Kellan Grady added 17 points. Luka Brajkovic had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Zack Bryant had 16 points for the Eagles (3-1).

