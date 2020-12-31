CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Colgate looks for home…

Colgate looks for home win vs Army

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Army (4-1, 0-0) vs. Colgate (0-0, 0-0)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its seventh straight win over Army at Cotterell Court. Army knocked off La Salle by four at home on Dec. 12. Colgate went 25-9 last year and finished first in the Patriot League.

SUPER SENIORS: Army has benefited heavily from its seniors. Josh Caldwell, Lonnie Grayson, Alex King and Nick Finke have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Black Knights points this season.JUMPING FOR JOSH: In five appearances this season, Army’s Josh Caldwell has shot 56.8 percent.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Colgate sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up