Cochran leads N. Illinois over Chicago St. 64-54

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 10:14 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Northern Illinois to a 64-54 win over Chicago State on Friday night.

Darius Beane had 13 points for Northern Illinois (1-5), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Trendon Hankerson added 12 points. Adong Makuoi had 11 points.

Xavier Johnson had 23 points for the Cougars (0-8), who have lost 27 games — the longest active losing streak in the nation — dating to last season. Levelle Zeigler added 10 points. Coreyoun Rushin had eight rebounds.

