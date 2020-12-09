CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Coburn carries Hofstra past Stony Brook 72-67

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:26 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn had 19 points and eight rebounds and Caleb Burgess posted 12 points and six assists as Hofstra edged past Stony Brook 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Isaac Kante had 15 points and Jalen Ray added 10 points for Hofstra (2-2).

Frankie Policelli had 16 points for the Seawolves (1-3). Tykei Greene added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Mouhamadou Gueye had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

