Coastal Carolina beats Alice Lloyd College 86-63

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 8:39 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had a career-high 35 points as Coastal Carolina romped past Alice Lloyd College 86-63 on Friday night.

Jones made 14 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added five steals.

Deanthony Tipler had 12 points for Coastal Carolina (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Essam Mostafa added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had six rebounds.

Bryce Slone had 13 points for the Eagles.

