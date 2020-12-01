CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Cleveland lifts NC A&T…

Cleveland lifts NC A&T past Charleston Southern 70-63

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift North Carolina A&T to a 70-63 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday night.

Tyler Maye had 14 points for NC A&T (2-2). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points and three blocks, and Kameron Langley had 11 points, six assists and six steals.

Ja’Quavian Florence had 15 points for the Buccaneers (0-3). Melvin Edwards Jr. added 12 points and Malik Battle had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up