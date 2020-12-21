Clergeot, SLU visit Grambling St.

Southeastern Louisiana (1-6) vs. Grambling State (2-4) Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards…

Southeastern Louisiana (1-6) vs. Grambling State (2-4)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Keon Clergeot and Southeastern Louisiana will take on Cameron Christon and Grambling State. Clergeot is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Christon has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Clergeot, Gus Okafor and Pape Diop have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Clergeot has connected on 20 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Southeastern Louisiana has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 76.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

SIMILAR ASSIST RATIOS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have logged assists on exactly 54.7 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the second-most free throws among all Southland teams. The Lions have averaged 23.3 free throws per game.

