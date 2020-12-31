CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Clemson, Miami meet in conference play

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 3:30 PM

Clemson (7-1, 1-1) vs. Miami (4-3, 0-2)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as Clemson takes on Miami. Each team last played this past Tuesday. Clemson beat Florida State by 10 at home, while Miami fell to Virginia Tech on the road, 80-78.

SENIOR STUDS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 37 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 5 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Canes. Miami has an assist on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Clemson has assists on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Clemson has held opposing teams to 55.1 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

___

