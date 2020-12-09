CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Clemson locks down Maryland…

Clemson locks down Maryland 67-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms scored 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III each added 12, and Clemson beat Maryland 67-51 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Clemson made five 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes to build a 19-6 lead. The Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way, including 38-15 at halftime after holding Maryland to 6-of-23 shooting (26.1%).

Simms had 12 points in the first half, and Clemson made as many 3-pointers (six) as Maryland’s field-goal total.

Nick Honor added 10 points and Alex Hemenway eight for Clemson (4-0), which received seven votes in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday. Hemenway was one of four players with two 3-pointers as the Tigers shot 9 of 20 from distance.

Clemson’s second-half lead never dropped below 12 points.

Donta Scott was the only player for Maryland (4-1) in double figures with 11 points. The Terrapins were held to 20-of-50 shooting.

Clemson is scheduled to play Alabama on Saturday. Maryland opens Big Ten play at home on Monday against No. 21 Rutgers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up