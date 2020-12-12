CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Clemson holds off Alabama 64-56 in Holiday Hoopsgiving event

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 11:44 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points and Clemson stayed undefeated with a 64-56 win over Alabama in the final game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Saturday night.

The Tigers (5-0) earned their fourth nonconference Power Five win of the season with wins against Mississippi State, Purdue and Maryland already on their resumé.

Jonathan Baehre scored six of Clemson’s 10 straight points to pull away in the final six minutes. Baehre’s layup with 42 seconds left capped the run at 64-55.

The Crimson Tide (3-2) trailed almost the entire second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Bruner and John Petty Jr. sparked a 16-3 run that gave Alabama the lead at 55-54 on Herbert Jones’s basket with 6:10 left. Petty had eight of his 10 points during the run.

Jones led the Crimson Tide with 17 points, including 11-of-12 shooting from the foul line.

