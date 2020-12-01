Clemson faces SC St.

South Carolina State (0-2) vs. Clemson (2-0) Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays…

South Carolina State (0-2) vs. Clemson (2-0)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays host to South Carolina State in an early season matchup. Clemson knocked off Purdue by 11 points in Melbourne on Thursday, while South Carolina State came up short in a 101-78 game at Bowling Green on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Carolina State has relied heavily on its freshmen. Floyd Rideau,Jr., Jemal Davis, Tariq Simmons and Latavian Lawrence have collectively accounted for 53 percent all Bulldogs scoring this season.FLOYD IS A FORCE: Rideau has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Clemson has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 30 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

