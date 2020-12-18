CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Clay, Valpo visit Toledo

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 6:30 AM

Valparaiso (3-4) vs. Toledo (5-3)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Donovan Clay and Valparaiso will go up against Marreon Jackson and Toledo. The sophomore Clay is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games. Jackson, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Toledo’s Jackson has averaged 16.4 points and 5.3 assists while Setric Millner Jr. has put up 15.6 points and eight rebounds. For the Crusaders, Clay has averaged 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Ben Krikke has put up 10.4 points.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Valparaiso has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 73.8 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Crusaders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rockets. Toledo has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Valparaiso has assists on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams.

