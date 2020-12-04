CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Cincy hosts Xavier

Cincy hosts Xavier

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Xavier (5-0) vs. Cincinnati (1-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier and Cincinnati both look to put winning streaks together .

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier has benefited heavily from its seniors. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Musketeers points this season.FREEMANTLE IS A FORCE: Freemantle has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 46.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Xavier earned a 7-point win over Cincinnati when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Xavier went 11-2 against teams outside its conference, while Cincinnati went 7-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up