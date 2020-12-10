CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Chidom lifts UC Riverside…

Chidom lifts UC Riverside over Northern Arizona 74-50

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arinze Chidom registered 17 points as UC Riverside romped past Northern Arizona 74-50 on Thursday night.

Dominick Pickett had 11 points for UC Riverside (3-1). Oliver Hayes-Brown added seven rebounds and Zyon Pullin had six rebounds.

Cameron Shelton had 13 points for the Lumberjacks (0-2). Luke Avdalovic added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up