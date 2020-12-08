CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Chicago State pays visit to Loyola-Chicago

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 3:30 PM

Chicago State (0-5) vs. Loyola of Chicago (1-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago plays host to Chicago State in an early season matchup.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Xavier Johnson has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.4 points per game last season. The Ramblers offense scored 69.8 points per matchup en route to a 7-5 record against competition outside the Missouri Valley Conference. Chicago State went 1-11 against non-conference programs last season.

