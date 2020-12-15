HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » Chicago State goes up…

Chicago State goes up against Illinois St.

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago State (0-6) vs. Illinois State (2-3)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Illinois State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a tough road loss in their last game. Illinois State lost 82-66 to Ball State on Saturday, while Chicago State came up short in an 88-51 game at Loyola of Chicago on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Cougars are led by Xavier Johnson and Levelle Zeigler. Johnson has averaged 7.7 points while Zeigler has recorded 8.2 points per game. The Redbirds have been anchored by Josiah Strong and Antonio Reeves, who have combined to score 27.2 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 22.6 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Chicago State has lost its last four road games, scoring 52.8 points, while allowing 93.5 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Redbirds have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Illinois State has 79 assists on 123 field goals (64.2 percent) over its past three outings while Chicago State has assists on 38 of 63 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois State offense has scored 91.4 points per game this season, ranking the Redbirds 13th among Division 1 teams. The Chicago State defense has allowed 88.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up