Chattanooga looks to remain undefeated

North Georgia vs. Chattanooga (5-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chattanooga Mocs are set to battle the Nighthawks of NAIA school North Georgia. Chattanooga is coming off a 77-68 win over Bellarmine in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Malachi Smith has averaged 15 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists this year for Chattanooga. David Jean-Baptiste is also a big contributor, with 18 points and 2.2 steals per game.MIGHTY MALACHI: Smith has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga went 7-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Mocs scored 67 points per matchup in those 11 contests.

