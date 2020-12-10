Chattanooga looks to remain perfect

Cumberland University vs. Chattanooga (5-0) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Chattanooga Mocs will be…

Cumberland University vs. Chattanooga (5-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chattanooga Mocs will be taking on the Phoenix of NAIA school Cumberland University. Chattanooga is coming off a 77-68 win at Bellarmine in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Malachi Smith has averaged 15 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists this year for Chattanooga. Complementing Smith is David Jean-Baptiste, who is averaging 18 points and 2.2 steals per game.MIGHTY MALACHI: Through five games, Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Chattanooga got a 72-42 victory over Cumberland University when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga went 7-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Mocs offense put up 67 points per contest in those 11 contests.

