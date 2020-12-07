CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Chattanooga defeats Middle Tennessee 80-70

Chattanooga defeats Middle Tennessee 80-70

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste had 20 points as Chattanooga topped Middle Tennessee 80-70 on Monday night.

Malachi Smith had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Chattanooga (4-0). Stefan Kenic added 17 points, and A.J. Caldwell had six rebounds and five steals.

DeAndre Dishman had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (1-3). Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss added 14 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Davis had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

TSA becomes second DHS component to successfully move to modern financial system

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up