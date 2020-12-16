HOLIDAY NEWS: Which supermarkets are open | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Home » College Basketball » Central Connecticut defeats St…

Central Connecticut defeats St Francis (NY) 78-59

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tre Mitchell had 13 points off the bench to lift Central Connecticut to a 78-59 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Wednesday.

Karrington Wallace had 13 points and seven rebounds for Central Connecticut (2-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Ian Krishnan added 13 points and Nigel Scantlebury had 11 points.

Yaradyah Evans had 10 points for the Terriers (2-2, 2-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up