Central Ark. goes up against St. Louis

Central Arkansas (0-2) vs. Saint Louis (3-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Saint Louis beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 53 points at home on Saturday, while Central Arkansas fell 86-83 at Arkansas-Little Rock on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Arkansas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Rylan Bergersen, DeAndre Jones, Khaleem Bennett and Samson George have collectively accounted for 68 percent all Bears points this season.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Saint Louis has scored 93.7 points per game and allowed 62.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 26th-highest rate in the country. The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 28.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

