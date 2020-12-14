CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » CCU puts streak on…

CCU puts streak on line vs Wofford

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Coastal Carolina (4-0) vs. Wofford (2-2)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Wofford. Coastal Carolina is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Wofford lost 58-56 to South Florida in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wofford’s Storm Murphy has averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Tray Hollowell has put up 16.3 points. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists while Essam Mostafa has put up 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVANTE’: D. Jones has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Chanticleers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. Wofford has an assist on 46 of 95 field goals (48.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Coastal Carolina has assists on 63 of 111 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an average of 102.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up