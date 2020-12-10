CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
CCU looks to remain undefeated when battling Greensboro

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 5:30 PM

Greensboro vs. Coastal Carolina (3-0)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Pride of Division III Greensboro. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 78-71 win at home over NC Central in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Essam Mostafa has averaged 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Chanticleers. Complementing Mostafa is DeVante’ Jones, who is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists per game.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Matthew Brown has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Coastal Carolina put up 114 and came away with a 35-point win over Greensboro when these two teams faced off during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 5-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Chanticleers scored 78.9 points per contest across those nine contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

