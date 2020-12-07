CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » CCSU, FDU start NEC play

CCSU, FDU start NEC play

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Central Connecticut (0-3, 0-0) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (0-4, 0-0)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Central Connecticut as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Central Connecticut finished with three wins and 15 losses, while Fairleigh Dickinson won nine games and lost nine.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Brandon Rush, Elyjah Williams and Jahlil Jenkins have combined to account for 59 percent of all Knights points this season.SOLID SCANTLEBURY: Nigel Scantlebury has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 66.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up