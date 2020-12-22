CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Georgia Southern 73-60

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 10:00 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Catto registered 19 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Georgia Southern 73-60 on Tuesday night.

Cyrus Largie added 16 points and eight rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (5-2). Jalen Warren chipped in 10 points and Eli Abaev had 10 points.

Eric Boone had 23 points for Georgia Southern (6-3). Elijah McCadden added 16 points and eight rebounds. Zack Bryant had 12 points.

