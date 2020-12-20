CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Carter's 29 & 15…

Carter’s 29 & 15 lift No. 13 Miss St women to 72-49 win

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 13 Mississippi State rolled to a 72-49 win over Arkansas State on Sunday.

Carter was 12-of-16 shooting.

The Bulldogs (5-1) had a 17-3 run in the first quarter, taking a 22-10 lead after Jalisa Outlaw knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Bears.

Then they limited the Bears to four points in the second quarter — all free throws — to open a 41-14 lead at the break. Central Arkansas was 0 for 12 from the field and then missed its first two shots of the third quarter.

Outlaw led Central Arkansas (2-6) with 19 points. She was 2 of 9 from the field but 14 of 15 from the foul line. The Bears finished at 23% (12 of 53) from the field but 22 of 24 from the line.

Mississippi State is scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play at Georgia on New Year’s Eve.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up