CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Carter scores 29 to…

Carter scores 29 to lead Norfolk State past Hampton 76-64

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devante Carter had a career-high 29 points as Norfolk State topped Hampton 76-64 on Monday night.

Carter hit 11 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Daryl Anderson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (3-1).

Edward Oliver-Hampton scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Pirates (1-1). Chris Shelton added 16 points, Davion Warren had 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 10 assists plus three points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

TSA becomes second DHS component to successfully move to modern financial system

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up