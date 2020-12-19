CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Carter, Marks carry Hartford over Maine 63-60

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:10 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Traci Carter had 15 points and six rebounds as Hartford narrowly beat Maine 63-60 on Saturday in the first America East Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Hunter Marks added 11 points, and Austin Williams chipped in nine points. Miroslav Stafl had eight rebounds for Hartford (4-2), which won its fourth straight game.

Adefolalrin Adetogun had 14 points for the Black Bears (0-1). LeChaun DuHart added 13 points. Stephane Ingo had eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

