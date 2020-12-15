CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Carter Jr. lifts Murray St. over D-III Transylvania 90-49

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:30 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Chico Carter Jr. came off the bench to score 14 points, leading five into double figures and lifting Murray State to a 90-49 win over Transylvania on Tuesday night.

Tevin Brown had 12 points for Murray State (4-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Brion Whitley added 11 points and six rebounds. Devin Gilmore and KJ Williams each added 10 points.

The Racers extended their home win streak to 25 games.

Lucas Gentry had 11 points for the Division III Pioneers, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. All are to Ohio Valley Conference teams — Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State twice and the Racers.

Murray State, which beat Austin Peay by 30 a week ago, travels to meet the Governors for a rematch on Monday.

